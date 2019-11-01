Top House Judiciary Republican Challenges Schiff to Be FIRST Impeachment Witness

The cloud that is dropping will be dropping on [Democrats’] heads because process and substance will always win out in the end…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said that if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wants to treat the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump like a criminal trial, he should be the first to publicly testify.

Schiff claimed in a letter to House Democrats that the way the House is now proceeding against Trump is similar to the way Congress took action against former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, ignoring the fact that Democratic leadership has tossed aside all existing impeachment precedent to make its case against Trump.

“The special counsels in the Nixon and Clinton impeachments conducted their investigations in private and we must initially do the same,” Schiff wrote in a letter earlier this month.

Collins said that if Schiff wants to be a special counsel, then he should have to adhere to that role’s legal obligations.

“If he wants to be a special counsel, then here’s my challenge to Mr. Schiff,” Collins said: “You want to be Ken Starr? Then be Ken Starr.”

“I do have one thing for Mr. Schiff. If he wants to be special counsel…Come to the Judiciary Committee. Be the first witness and take every question asked of you.” – @RepDougCollins pic.twitter.com/2KdhQNRlGT — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 31, 2019

Starr was the independent counsel during Clinton’s impeachment inquiry. He appeared before the House Judiciary Committee in November 1998 and answer questions on his findings for several hours.

“Come to the Judiciary Committee, be the first witness, and take every question asked of you,” Collins said.

“Starting with your own involvement with the whistleblower … Folks, this ain’t over, get ready,” he continued. “The cloud that is dropping will be dropping on [Democrats’] heads because process and substance will always win out in the end, and this president has nothing to worry about on substance.”