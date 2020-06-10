CO-WORKER: George Floyd & Derek Chauvin Had a ‘History of Friction’

‘He knew him’…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the police officer who has been charged with murder in Floyd’s death, “bumped heads” when they were security guards at a nightclub, a former co-worker of theirs said.

David Pinney said of Chauvin and Floyd, “not only did they know each other, but they had a history of friction,” CBS News reported.

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney said.

When asked if he had any doubts about a previous relationship between Chauvin and Floyd, Pinney said “No. He knew him.”

He said they knew each other “pretty well.”

Floyd’s family and attorney said the state should pursue first-degree murder charges against Chauvin because they “believe [Chauvin] knew who George Floyd was.”

Arsonists burned down the nightclub, El Nuevo Rodeo, that Chauvin and Floyd worked at.

Maya Santamaria, who owns the burned-down nightclub, said she had paid Chauvin to sit in his car outside the club for 17 years, while she hired Floyd to work as a security guard inside the club.

She said Chauvin and Floyd both worked at the club on Tuesday nights.

Santamaria said she thinks Chauvin “was afraid and intimidated” by black people.

As the nation learns more about the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis City Council approved a plan to begin eliminating the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who kneeled and apologized to BLM activists after they supported looting, arson, and mayhem in his city, said he will fight the city council to prevent them from abolishing the police.