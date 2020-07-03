CNN’s Cuomo To St. Louis Atty.: You’re the ‘Face’ of ‘White’ Resistance

‘I’m glad you’re a mind reader because no one else thinks you are…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday accused Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney whose defense of his home against raucous protesters went viral on social media, of being “the face” of “white” resistance to Black Lives Matter.

CUOMO: Trump retweeted the video of Mark McCloskey because “he liked the image of white resistance to this [black lives matter] movement.” MCCLOSKEY: “I’m glad you’re a mind reader because no one else thinks you are.” pic.twitter.com/EOkdivasJ5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2020

During his interview with McCloskey, Cuomo tried to shame the attorney and his wife for confronting protesters with firearms, after the activists broke into their private gated community.

Cuomo pointed out that President Trump shared the video of McCloskey and his wife, which must mean that McCloskey was in the wrong, according to Cuomo.

“To me, it’s not about what’s right and wrong in a court of law, it’s what we have right and wrong about how we treat each other. And that’s why the president retweeted this tweet … Mr. McCloskey, you know it. He retweeted it because he liked the image of white resistance to [the Black Lives Matter] movement,” Cuomo said.

The McCloskeys, however, have made it clear that they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m glad you are a mind reader,” he told Cuomo, “because no one else thinks you are. And first of all, that’s a completely ridiculous statement. I am not the face of anything opposing the Black Lives Matters movement. I was a person scared for my life, who was protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood.”

Mark McCloskey said the only reason he and his wife confronted the protesters was because they were threatened.

“I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate. I didn’t care what color they were. I didn’t care what their motivation was. I was frightened. I was assaulted and I was in imminent fear that they would run me over, kill me, burn my house,” he explained.