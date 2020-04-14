CNN, MSNBC Halt Coverage of Virus Briefing After Trump Exposes Fake News Media

‘We are cutting into what was not a White House coronavirus briefing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN stopped its live coverage of President Trump’s coronavirus press briefing on Monday evening, characterizing the briefing as “propaganda” and an attempt to “rewrite history.”

Several of CNN’s chyrons throughout the press briefing described Trump as an “angry” man who was having a “melt down.”

Four banners on @CNN over the last five minutes … pic.twitter.com/UBxpCcY2vl — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 13, 2020

At one point, the network stopped its coverage of the briefing completely.

The White House was airing a video compilation of positive news clips praising Trump’s handling of the coronavirus:

“To play a propaganda video at taxpayer expense in the White House briefing room is a new — you can insert your favorite word here in this administration,” CNN anchor John King said when the network cut away.

As several online users pointed out, CNN’s coverage of the press briefing is further proof that the network isn’t trying to hide its bias any longer.

lmao, I’m not a Trump supporter but even I can see that CNN has become fake news — Ethan Ackerman (@CryptoEthan) April 13, 2020

Many times I don’t agree with his behavior or everything he says, but the obvious constant spinning from the MSM is exhausting. — M. H. (@MHBeagle) April 13, 2020

It’s called a chyron. I guess the chyron guy can go crazy without many people noticing since few are watching @CNN except for airport walls where people forgot to turn TV’s off before closing the terminals. When is @CNN gonna declare itself a wing of the Democratic Party? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 13, 2020

“Why doesn’t anyone trust the media anymore I just don’t get it…” — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 14, 2020

MSNBC also stopped its live broadcast of the briefing when Trump began playing the video.

“We are cutting into what was not a White House coronavirus briefing,” MSNBC host Ari Melber told viewers as the network cut away.

Trump has slammed CNN and MSNBC as “fake news” repeatedly.

“It’s very sad when people write false stories,” Trump said after playing the video on Monday evening. “I would love to be able to say that we have a very honest press. And I don’t mind being criticized, but now when they’re wrong. Not when people have done such a great job.”