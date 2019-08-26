CNN Shrink: Trump to Blame for Millions More Deaths Than Hitler, Stalin, Mao

‘I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump could be responsible for “many more million deaths” than the 20th century’s leading genocidal dictators, according to one CNN expert.

Unlike the concentration camps, purges and death marches of yore, however, Allen Frances, the former chairman of the Psychiatry Department at Duke University, suggested that policies like Trump’s refusal to meaningfully address global warming and his deficit spending would be his primary means of execution.

In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Frances said that calling Trump crazy is a “terrible insult to the mentally ill” and “hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist.”

Stelter did not challenge Frances’s outlandish claim at all, allowing him to continue to his rant that “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao in the last century.”

Frances said the current U.S. president “may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were,” although their collective death toll is estimated at more than 100 million people.

Trump “needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person,” Frances said. “It’s crazy for us to be destroying the climate our children will live in. It’s crazy to be giving tax cuts to the rich that will add trillions of dollars to the debt our children will have to pay. It’s crazy to be destroying our democracy by claiming that the press and the courts of the enemy of the people.

We have to face these policies not Trump’s person,” he said. “Now it’s absolutely impossible, you can bet the House, that the Congress, that Pence, that the cabinet will never ever remove Trump on grounds of mental unfitness. That will never happen. Discussing the issue in psychological name-calling terms distracts us from getting out to vote.”

When confronted, Stelter blamed the segment on “tech difficulties” and claimed he hadn’t heard Frances’s comment.