CNN Features Greta Thunberg on Panel of COVID ‘Experts’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN is featuring teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on a coronavirus panel this week, despite the fact that she has no medical or health-related expertise.

The town hall, called “Coronavirus—Facts and Fears,” will also feature Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama era “swine flu” pandemic; and Kathleen Sebelius, Obama’s Health and Human Services secretary.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

One glance at that line-up reveals that Thunberg doesn’t belong, as critics were quick to point out.

What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? pic.twitter.com/qIKOCV8QcP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020

Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 13, 2020

Is there anyone at CNN with any level of self-awareness? Featuring Greta Thunberg on a covid-19 expert panel is just beyond words. I actually cannot believe they are this insane/stupid. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

Thunberg was one of many environmentalist activists who credited the worldwide lockdowns with a recent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, arguing that this habit of mindfulness should become the ‘new normal’ in a post-COVID world.

“Whether we like it or not the world has changed, it looks completely different from how it did a few months ago and it will probably not look the same again and we are going to have to choose a new way forward,” Thunberg said last month.