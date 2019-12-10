CNN’s Prime-Time Ratings Fall to Three-Year Low During Impeachment Spectacle

‘If Democrats and their media allies thought that the impeachment of President Trump would be his undoing, I’ve got bad news for them: it’s actually undoing them…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) CNN‘s prime-time ratings for Thanksgiving week fell to their lowest level in about three years, despite a storm of anti-Trump news.

Prime-time media personalities Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon earned 643,000 average viewers during the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

CNN’s ratings fell flat despite airing “bombshell” stories about the impeachment proceedings against the president as well as about Trump’s decision to pardon Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile Fox News conservative opinion hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity gathered an average 2.2. million viewers during the same period. That was enough to score Fox News the third place spot on cable news, following behind seasonal favorites ESPN and the Hallmark Channel.

MSNBC landed in the middle of the pack with 1.3 million average prime-time viewers.

CNN’s prime-time ratings fell below Freeform, Food Network, TLC and many others.

As for daytime and afternoon television (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Fox News came in first, followed by MSNBC in fourth, and CNN in eighth. Fox has held the first-place spot for 47 straight weeks.

Given the high ratings for Fox News, conservatives blamed CNN’s disastrous week on the incessant coverage of the impeachment proceedings.

“If Democrats and their media allies thought that the impeachment of President Trump would be his undoing, I’ve got bad news for them: it’s actually undoing them,” said PJ Media’s Michael van der Galien, according to the Washington Times. “The Democrats’ favorite [fake] news channel CNN is suffering from a three-year low in ratings.”

CNN pushed back with an effort to put a positive spin on its abysmal ratings, noting that viewership throughout November was at its third-highest point in 11 years.

“In prime time (8-11pm), this is the network’s third highest November since 2012,” CNN said in a press release.