CNN’s Ratings Tank for Climate Change Town Hall

Democrat candidates’ forum outdrawn by regular programming on Fox News, MSNBC…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN held a seven-hour town hall on climate change, and its ratings indicate of just how little support extreme environmentalists have.

According to the Washington Times, CNN drew less than 1.1 million viewers, despite the fact that 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls headlined the event.

Fox News’s audience far outdrew the event, garnering more than 3 million viewers on its normal primetime, cable shows.

MSNBC even beat CNN, tallying 1.6 million.

The town hall culminated the heated debate within the Democratic Party over alleged human-caused climate change.

Environmental activists have pressed the Democratic establishment to be aggressive in its plans to tackle climate change, but the Democratic National Committee has vetoed its efforts.

Predictably, the lobbyists on the DNC Resolutions Committee voted down the #ClimateChangeDebate. Here’s the reaction from the crowd. #SFDNC pic.twitter.com/D0D30LH6pJ — Plain Ol’ Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) August 22, 2019

Most of the presidential candidates outlined their climate change plans during the town hall.

Bernie Sanders’s far exceeds the other candidates’ plans.

If applied, it would cost the U.S. about $16.3 trillion, including allocating about $200 billion to Third World countries.

“President Trump thinks that climate change is a hoax,” Sanders said. “President Trump is dangerously, dangerously wrong. Climate change is an existential threat to the entire country and the entire world and we must be extraordinarily aggressive. I have seven grandchildren, and I’m going to be damned if I’m going to leave them a planet that is unhealthy and uninhabitable.”