CNN Shock Claim: Border Agents Forced Migrant to Hold a Sign that Read ‘I Like Men’

‘They know it’s not a crisis. That’s all for political expediency…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in March reportedly made a detained migrant hold a sign that translated to “I like men,” according to emails obtained by CNN.

After two agents forced the embarrassed Honduran man to hold a piece of paper with “Me gustan los hombres” written on it, another agent confronted them and told them their behavior was unprofessional, the emails say.

He took the paper away and went his senior agent about the situation.

After the incident was reported, no action was taken against the officers involved, CNN said, but a CBP official told the network that the Office of Professional Responsibility would look into the allegations.

Thus far, no contemporaneous corroboration of the anonymously sourced emails has surfaced to confirm CNN’s story.

The network said its reporters reached out to an attorney for Honduran man but did not yet receive a response.

On Wednesday, however, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan promised a thorough investigation into all active Border Patrol personnel after a report by ProPublica revealed secret Facebook groups in which current and former agents made inappropriate jokes about migrants and lawmakers.

I have directed an immediate investigation, and as the @USBPChief has made clear, any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable. They do not represent the men and women of the Border Patrol or @DHSgov. — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) July 3, 2019

The concern over conditions at the border from left-skewed outlets like CNN and ProPublica is a relatively new development. Many in the mainstream media had previously refused to admit that there was, in fact, a crisis at the border.

But now, several high-profile anchors have latched onto the crisis, if only to blame it on President Donald Trump and his administration.

CNN’s Don Lemon, for example, recently broadcast the tragic photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande.

“For anybody who doesn’t think that immigration is a crisis, a deadly serious crisis, a humanitarian crisis, I got to show you this picture,” said Lemon.

However, Lemon dismissed the GOP’s concerns just a few months before, calling the situation at the border a “manufactured crisis.”

“A non-crisis at the border that’s really not fooling anybody,” he said. “People go, ‘Oh, it’s a crisis, it’s a crisis.’ They know it’s not a crisis. That’s all for political expediency.”