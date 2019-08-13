CNN Backs Chris Cuomo after Unhinged Rant Goes Viral

‘He was a weak brother, and they use that as an Italian slur…’

Editor’s note: Article contains profanity.

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) According to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the privileged younger son of a family dynasty that has ruled New York for the past four decades, there is a new “F word” circulating in the streets of the Big Apple.

CNN came out in support of Cuomo after a viral video surfaced that showed him threatening physical violence during a profanity-laced altercation with an apparent stranger who called him “Fredo.”

During the heated exchange, Cuomo claimed the term is a racial slur for Italians as offensive as “the n-word.”

“No, punk-ass b—-es from the Right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” he said.

The name is an apparent reference to Fredo Corleone, the middle brother in Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather” and its famous 1972 film adaptation by Francis Ford Coppola, who is passed over for control of the family’s Mafia empire.

Cuomo’s father, Mario, was a longtime mayor and governor of New York. His older brother, Andrew, is the state’s current governor.

“‘Fredo’ was from ‘The Godfather.’ He was a weak brother, and they use that as an Italian slur,” Cuomo said during his public diatribe.

“Are any of you Italian?… It’s an insult to your f–kin’ people,” he continued. “It’s like the N-word for us. Is that a cool f—ing thing?”

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN’s Chris Cuomo and called him “Fredo” Cuomo: “You’re going to have a problem” Man: “What are you going to do about it?” Cuomo: “I’ll fuckin ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs” Credit: “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon” pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

The unidentified man continued to taunt Cuomo: “You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television.”

“I you want to play, we’ll f—ing play,” Cuomo said. “Your’e gonna have a f—ing problem. I’ll f—ing ruin your s—. I’ll f—ing throw you down these stairs like a f—ing punk.”

The man then told Cuomo he planned to use the videos of Cuomo’s harassment to get him in trouble.

“Look at all these cameras,” he tells the CNN anchor. “You’re in for it. You’re in for it.”

But CNN said it has no intention of punishing Cuomo, claiming the unhinged rant was self-defense.

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur,” CNN said in a statement. “We completely support him.”

CNN isn’t the only one standing up for Cuomo. Fox News’s Sean Hannity also lent his support.

Fox News anchors, including Hannity and Tucker Carlson, have routinely faced harassment from far-left activists, who have confronted them in public and even showed up at their private homes.

I say good for @ChrisCuomo He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology. https://t.co/VnyMNgz14U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2019

President Trump, however, used the altercation to throw a job at “low ratings” CNN.