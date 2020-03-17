Jim Clyburn Compares Trump’s Admin. to Hitler’s Nazi Party

‘I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., called President Donald Trump a “racist” and compared the Trump administration to Germany during the rise of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

“I used to wonder how could the people of Germany allow Hitler to exist. But with each passing day, I’m beginning to understand how. And that’s why I’m trying to sound the alarm,” Clyburn said during an interview with Axios on HBO.

Clyburn claimed Trump told more than 30 lies during his State of the Union address, yet the Republicans cheered him on anyways.

“Fully half of those lies, the Republican side of the House stood up and cheered they knew that was not true. But they cheered him on,” he claimed.

“I really believe that the people of Germany knew Adolf Hitler was lying,” Clyburn continued. “And before they knew it, they no longer had a chancellor but a dictator. Anything that’s happened before can happen again.”

Clyburn, the current House majority whip, is one of only two Democrats representing the Palmetto State in the US House of Representatives. He also is one of only two African–Americans representing the state in Congress, the other being Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

He attacked the state’s other GOP senator, Trump ally Lindsey Graham, as a “poster child” of Republican “incompetence,”

Clyburn has accused Trump of racism repeatedly over the past few years. After Trump credited Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee‘s skillful leadership, Clyburn accused the president of “glorifying a loser.”

“He always said that he hated losers,” Clyburn claimed. “Robert E. Lee was a loser.”

And when Trump compared the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to a “lynching,” Clyburn was quick to condemn the president’s language.

“That is one word no president ought to imply on himself,” he said.

“I’ve studied presidential history quite a bit, and I don’t know if we’ve ever seen anything quite like this,” Clyburn continued. “Andrew Johnson never would’ve described what was happening to him this way, and certainly Bill Clinton didn’t, nor did Nixon. This president is hopefully an anomaly … I’m a product of the South. I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.”