PANTSUIT ON FIRE: PolitiFact Debunks Hillary’s Voter Suppression Lies

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Hillary Clinton continued her excuses tour on Sept. 17, claiming that she lost the 2016 presidential election due to “voter suppression,” but PolitiFact Wisconsin struck down her claim, rating it “mostly false.”

“The best estimate is that 200,000 people in Wisconsin were either denied or chilled in their efforts to vote,” Clinton said without evidence. “I don’t think we believed at the time, before the election, that it would be anything like that, anything as big as that.”

Clinton learned the inaccurate figure from a partisan voter suppression analysis conducted by Priorities USA Action, a PAC “that supported Clinton and Barack Obama,” PolitiFact reported.

Wisconsin passed a law that requires citizens to present photo identification before voting, and the law took effect in time for the 2016 elections.

Priorities USA Action’s report found that voter turnout between the 2012 and 2016 elections “increased 1.3 percent in states in which there was no change to voter ID laws, but decreased 3.3 percent in Wisconsin.”

PolitiFact said the report attributes the fall in voter turnout solely to the voter ID law, whereas a “lack of enthusiasm for Clinton or Trump, or perhaps a belief that Trump couldn’t win Wisconsin” could have contributed to the decline.

Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, provided evidence that Wisconsin’s decreased voter turnout had more to do with Clinton’s unfavorability.

President Donald Trump won nearly the same vote tally in Wisconsin as Mitt Romney did in the 2012 presidential election.

“Clinton, in contrast, earned 238,000 fewer voters than did Obama,” Burden said. “It would be a mistake to attribute essentially all of that decline to the voter ID requirement.”