Clinton Stooge Threatens Publisher to Block Release of New Russia-Gate Exposé

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) GOP investigators appear to have struck a nerve with bad actors on the Left over the probe into a Russian collusion hoax that sought to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump.

As the ongoing Justice Department investigation expands into a criminal case, rattling deep-state CIA operatives, it seems members of Hillary Clinton‘s inner circle are also beginning to break a sweat.

Longtime Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal, who was implicated early on in Democrats’ efforts to collude with the FBI in promoting the notorious Steele Dossier, reportedly made legal threats to stop the publication of a new exposé by investigative journalist Lee Smith.

“The Clinton machine wanted to intimidate Lee,” a source familiar with the situation told Fox News.

Smith declined to address the alleged threats he received from Blumenthal or others, but he did acknowledge to Fox News that the Left had sought to stonewall its release.

“People in the Clinton world are keen for this book not to come out,” he said.

Barring further preventative measures from the Clinton camp, Smith’s book, The Plot Against the President, is due to be released on Oct. 29.

It relies heavily on interviews and information provided by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who was the GOP chair of the House Intelligence Committee until Democrats retook the majority in January.

“Told from the perspective of Nunes and his crack investigators—men and women who banded together to do the right thing at a crucial moment for our democracy—the story of the biggest political scandal in a generation reads like a great detective novel, feels like a classic cowboy movie,” according to a descriptive blurb on Amazon.

While the transfer of power ended the congressional inquiries into the Democratic deep-state conspiracy—current House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is now leading the impeachment campaign against Trump—Nunes referred several people involved in the scandal to the DOJ for prosecution.

His collected evidence provided the foundation for the ongoing probes led by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horiwitz and special prosecutor John Durham, who recently expanded his to a criminal case based on new evidence.

Little has been said publicly about Blumenthal’s immediate connection with the debunked Steele Dossier. However, in a February 2018 interview with Fox News, former congressman Trey Gowdy, R-SC, strongly hinted that he was among those who had leaked the series of salacious and defamatory reports, which Clinton had commissioned left-wing opposition-research firm Fusion GPS to compile.

“[W]hen you hear who … one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before,'” Gowdy told Fox host Martha MacCallum.