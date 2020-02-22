Hillary Clinton Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to ‘God-Like’ RBG

‘It’s like choosing God…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was awarded the DVF Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award this week for promoting gender equality and supporting women’s issues, and she was given the award by none other than failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The event is normally held in New York City, but they transferred the location so Ginsburg could attend the ceremony.

“I was so excited to give the lifetime award to Justice Ginsburg that I thought we should make the effort and we should go do it in D.C.,” Diane von Furstenberg told The Hollywood Reporter. Furstenberg later added: “I’m so happy we did; it’s the least we can do. It’s actually given us the idea that we can make these awards travel; they don’t have to only be in New York.”

When asked why she decided to honor Ginsburg, the designer said, “How can you not choose her? It’s like choosing God. I’ve always respected her and admired her and loved her, and we all pray for her to live a really long time.”

When presenting the award to Ginsburg, Clinton praised the Supreme Court Justice for “advancing the rights of women and girls,” which she said is “the great unfinished business of the 21st century.”

“Every step of the way throughout her career, she has sent a clear message that women belong in all places that decisions are being made,” Clinton said.

Clinton also claimed that she had been the subject of gender discrimination and that Ginsburg’s work helped her get through the roadblocks she faced.

“I couldn’t get a credit card in my name, even though I made more money than my husband — a common experience throughout our marriage,” Clinton quipped.

Ginsburg later addressed the event and said she is “an optimist for the future.”

“Change comes from a groundswell of ordinary people, like-minded people who join together to get things done,” she said. “And men have to be part of the effort.”