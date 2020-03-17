Cleveland Prison to Release Hundreds of Inmates to Prevent Virus Spread

‘If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Cleveland-area judge wants to release 200-300 prisoners from the Cuyahoga County Justice Center to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to 19News.

MetroHealth found that more than 300 inmates face a high risk for serious illness if they contract the virus, Cleveland.com reported.

Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan warned about the effects of the coronavirus spreading through the prison.

“It’s not a matter of if this virus hits us, it’s a matter of when,” said administrative judge Brendan Sheehan. “If it hits us and the jail, it will cripple our criminal justice system.”

The Cuyahoga County Justice Center holds about 1,900 inmates, and public health officials worry that their will not be enough space to quarantine inmates who contract the virus.

Sheehan promised that the county would balance public-safety concerns with the health and safety of inmates.

“You gotta remember, the goal of this is to protect the community and the safety of the inmates,” he said. “If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also.”

Sheehan will begin hearings this week to release low-level offenders.

“If this virus hits, we’d have to release people on an emergency basis,” Sheehan said. “That could be even worse.”

The prison would release inmates who are suitable for plea deals or house arrest.

The Cuyahoga County Court released a statement about the process:

“The Court is collaborating with the County Sheriff’s Office, the County Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and MetroHealth Medical Center to address the potential for COVID-19 in the jail,” said the statement.

“Details of those plans are in discussion at this time,” it said. “The goal is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the jail, while still meeting the safety needs of the community.”