CLAPPER: Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint One of the ‘Best Written,’ ‘Best Prepared’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper would give an award, if he could, for the Ukraine whistleblower complaint.

“I would say that of all the whistleblower complaints that I ever saw during my 6 1/2 years as DNI that this one was the best written, best prepared, footnoted and caveated as appropriately it should be,” Clapper said at the Washington Post’s Cybersecurity Summit, according to Fox News.

The whistleblower clearly complied “meticulously with the provisions of the law,” he continued, and emphasized that the complaint details “serious, credible complaints of wrongdoing” that “should be investigated.”

The reason why the complaint may have impressed Clapper so much is that it is increasingly becoming obvious that he was aided by lawyers and Democrats in its creation. The New York Times reported Wednesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was notified about the whistleblower before the complaint was filed.

President Trump has slammed the whistleblower for trying to undermine his presidency, comparing him to a “spy” and a “traitor.”

When asked what he thought about Trump’s response, Clapper said the president’s comments were “not a good thing.”

“That is not good for morale, and that is not good for our intelligence partners who share with us, in good faith, information that they believe is germane to our national security,” Clapper said.

The complaint is “one of the most credible, compelling” accusations he’s seen in his intelligence career, Clapper continued.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, who served under former President George W. Bush, agreed and said the accusations against Trump are a “matter of significant concern.”

“I can’t judge whether it’s credible, because obviously you have to investigate, you have to determine what the basis of knowledge is,” Chertoff said. “Does the person, were they in a position to know certain things, or not know certain things? There are probably going to be other people who would have to be talked to.”

Chertoff did warn against jumping to conclusions.

The “people announcing the result they think they’re going to get before the investigation is done,” should be cautions he said, arguing that doing so “impairs the credibility of the whole process.”