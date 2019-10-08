CLAPPER: Obama Directed Intel Agencies to Spread Russia Hoax

‘It’s kind of disconcerting now to be investigated for, you know, having done our duty and done what we were told to do by the president…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) As corrupt members of President Barack Obama‘s spy arm brace for the impact of a forthcoming Justice Department report on the origins of a Russia collusion hoax, one of the ringleaders, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, sought to pin all the blame on Obama himself.

In an appearance on CNN Wednesday morning, Clapper, who now works as a correspondent for the far-left network, seemed tacitly to acknowledge the corruption that transpired during and after the 2016 election by dismissing it as marching orders from the president and claiming he was just doing his job.

President Donald Trump, however, has said the intelligence agencies’ conspiracy to first spy on his campaign and, then, to continue to undermine his administration after the election amounted to a deep-state “coup” attempt.

Defeated Nazis in the wake of World War II notoriously made similar statements to excuse their guilty conduct.

“The message I’m getting from all this is, apparently what we were supposed to have done was to ignore the Russian interference, ignore the Russian meddling and the threat that it poses to us,” Clapper told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, “and oh, by the way, blown off what the then commander in chief, President Obama, told us to do, which was to assemble all the reporting that we could that we had available to us.”

Clapper neglected to mention that three years of investigating claims of Russian interference by the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller turned up no evidence to support the allegations.

Despite the lack of corroborating evidence, Obama’s intelligence agencies used dubiously sourced information commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign in order to claim the Russians had compromising information on Trump.

Clapper, himself, is alleged to have leaked the salacious and now-debunked Steele Dossier to CNN, only to formally denounce and deny it in public less than a week later.

James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts.Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

“It’s kind of disconcerting now to be investigated for, you know, having done our duty and done what we were told to do by the president,” Clapper whined, in reference to the instructions he claimed Obama had given him.

On his show Monday, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh called attention to Clapper’s gutless deflection at seeing the investigative tables turned.

“This is a big deal,” Limbaugh said. “This is James Clapper admitting that what all happened during the Trump–Russia collusion thing was ordered by Barack Obama.”

A comprehensive investigation from special prosecutor John Durham is expected to conclude soon, with much speculation that the flimsy impeachment attempt currently underway by Congressional Democrats is something of a pre-emptive offensive strike to discredit the likely findings.

Already, several investigative reports from the DOJ inspector general have found instances of illegal and unethical conduct at the top levels of the FBI during the previous administration, including former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Thus far—even though the IG report did, in some cases, recommend filing prosecutorial charges against the guilty parties—the DOJ has declined to pursue the cases in court, owing likely to the politicized nature of the investigation.