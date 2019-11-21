CLAIM: Paternity Test Proves Hunter Biden Fathered Woman’s Child

Joe’s son not expected to challenge DNA results, according to woman’s lawsuit…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A DNA test has confirmed that Hunter Biden fathered a child with an Arkansas woman who took him to court for his refusal to provide financial support, according to the woman’s claim in a lawsuit.

“The DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that [Hunter] is the father of the plaintiff’s child,” read court papers filed by the woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, in Independence County on Wednesday.

Biden had denied the allegations and reportedly tried to quash Roberts’s efforts to obtain a paternity test, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But now, Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” Roberts claimed.

At the time of Biden’s affair with Roberts, which he denied, he dated his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, who he began seeing after leaving his wife of 22 years.

In May, Biden remarried to Melissa Cohen, a woman he had reportedly met just days before their wedding.

In her petition to the court, Roberts noted that the baby’s “paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America. He is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

The Trump campaign immediately began to troll the Bidens, who are currently under scrutiny for participating in alleged cronyism in Ukraine while Joe Biden was vice president.

Because of Joe Biden’s political status, Roberts’s child is eligible for Secret Service protection.

She is also urging the court to seal all state records to protect the identity of her child.