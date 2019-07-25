Chuck Todd: Mueller Hearing Was a ‘Disaster’ for Democrats

‘As they were using him for clarity, he’d somehow fog it up…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Chuck Todd of NBC News characterized former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday as a “disaster” for Democrats.

The House majority had hoped Mueller’s live testimony would breathe life into his report and reveal why President Donald Trump should be held accountable for alleged wrongdoings, Todd said.

But that’s not how the hearing played out.

On substance, Democrats got what they wanted: that Mueller didn’t charge Pres. Trump because of the OLC guidance, that he could be indicted after he leaves office, among other things. But on optics, this was a disaster. #MuellerHearings — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 24, 2019

“On substance, Democrats got what they wanted. They got him to confirm that he didn’t make a charge because of the Justice Department memo. He confirmed that you can still indict him on these charges after he leaves office. And he seemed to confirm the idea that under any other circumstance, he likely would have filed some charges. So they got some substance on what they wanted him — but it provided such uncomfortable clarity. As they were using him for clarity, he’d somehow fog it up in how he would do certain things. So look, on the optics, this was a disaster,” Todd said.

“On substance, they got what they wanted, but if they were looking for this dramatic moment that would capture the imagination — and remember, House Judiciary members do believe they should start impeachment. If that’s what Bob Mueller thought needed to be done, he didn’t do anything today to help advance that cause, if he believes that is where this should head,” he continued.

President Trump similarly chalked Mueller’s testimony up as a win for the White House.

The Democrats lost so BIG today. Their Party is in shambles right now…pic.twitter.com/WDnGSOFzZU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

“NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION,” Trump tweeted.