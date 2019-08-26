Christian Filmmakers Refused to ‘Surrender’ Court Fight over Gay Wedding Video

‘If Minnesota were correct, there is no reason it would have to stop with the Larsens…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A federal court reversed a decision dismissing a lawsuit against the Minnesota Human Rights Act, challenging the state’s claim that it can force two Christian filmmakers to produce custom work that contradicts their religious beliefs.

Carl and Angel Larsen, owners of Telescope Media Group, sued the state in 2016, saying they should be forced to provide their services for same-sex weddings.

“Creative professionals don’t surrender their freedom of speech and freedom from coercion when they choose to make a living with their art,” Carl and Angel Larsen told CNN.

Their lawsuit specifically challenged the Minnesota Human Rights Act, a state law prohibiting discrimination in the state on the basis of race, sexual orientation, or disability.

In 2013, the state updated the law to make it illegal for businesses to intentionally refuse to do business with someone because of their sexual orientation. The punishment for breaking the law is a fine up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

The Larsens told the Minneapolis U.S. District Court that because they are Christians, they cannot “promote any conception of marriage other than as a lifelong institution between one man and one woman.”

But the court threw out their suit. The Larsens then appealed to the 8th Circuit Court, which ruled that the District Court must review the case again, citing the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission,

That decision allowed a Christian baker to refuse to create custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples.

“Indeed,” the judges wrote, “if Minnesota were correct, there is no reason it would have to stop with the Larsens.”

In theory, it could use the MHRA to require a Muslim tattoo artist to inscribe ‘My religion is the only true religion’ on the body of a Christian if he or she would do the same for a fellow Muslim, or it could demand that an atheist musician perform at an evangelical church service, the court noted.

“In fact, if Minnesota were to do what other jurisdictions have done and declare political affiliation or ideology to be a protected characteristic, then it could force a Democratic speechwriter to provide the same services to a Republican, or it could require a professional entertainer to perform at rallies for both the Republican and Democratic candidates for the same office,” the court continued.

The Larsens described the court’s ruling as a “win for everyone, regardless of your beliefs.”

“Angel and I serve everyone,” Carl Larsen said in a statement. “We just can’t produce films promoting every message. We are thankful the court recognized that government officials can’t force religious believers to violate their beliefs to pursue their passion.”