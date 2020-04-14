Anchor Chris Cuomo Trashes CNN During Epic Radio Rant

‘I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) CNN anchor Chris Cuomo briefly broke from delivering the fake news on Monday for an honest moment of candor.

But after suggesting that he’d had enough of the far-left network, he quickly backpedaled, saying he “never meant it.”

The host of the cable news network’s Cuomo Prime Time went on an epic rant yesterday on his SiriusXM radio show and said that recovering from the dreaded Wuhan coronavirus had helped him put his life in proper perspective.

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo relayed his frustrations about trafficking in content he finds “ridiculous” and said he no longer wants to spend his time doing things that aren’t valuable to him.

“I don’t think it’s worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I matter enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, so then what am I really doing?” Cuomo lamented.

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he added.

Cuomo, who is the younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also said that making millions of dollars as a cable news personality is no longer worth being a public punching bag.

Beyond public insults and social media taunts of “Fredo,” a reference to the incompetent brother of Michael Corleone in the Godfather movies, Cuomo recounted an incident on Easter Sunday when a motorcyclist verbally accosted him outside of his posh home in Southampton, New York.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said.

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living,” he continued.

Cuomo has expressed similar sentiments in the past, defending himself after his “Fredo” meltdown by insisting that the word was an ethnic pejorative akin to the “n-word.”

However, he was chided by African–American leaders for comparing the two.

True to form, Cuomo’s meltdown included a potshot at President Donald Trump. He said he regrets incessantly covering the president and said Trump was “full of s–t.”

But he clarified some of those attacks on Tuesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Cuomo dismissed the unhinged diatribe as a fever-dream, indicating that he had signed a long-term contract extension with CNN recently.

“I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with,” he said.

“Those are all matters of fact for me,” he continued. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that [CNN president] Jeff Zucker has.”

Nonetheless, the dynastic political scion doubled-down on his derisive criticism of the viewing public for failing to be on the same enlightened, nonpartisan wavelength as him.

“It is frustrating to do this job in an environment where people are not interested and open,” he complained.

“It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage,” continued Cuomo, who frequently interviews his own brother despite the clear conflict of interest and violation of journalism ethics. “It makes you question: Is it worth the effort?”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.