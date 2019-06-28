Chris Christie Slams NBC’s Chuck Todd, Offers Dems the ‘Secret’ to Beating Trump

‘First debates are about proving who belongs and who doesn’t, especially in a field that big. It was the same way at our debates…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said the Democratic National Committee couldn’t have chosen a worse moderator for the primary debates than Chuck Todd, who he called “the most pretentious know-it-all on network news.”

Christie, a former presidential candidate who now serves as an ABC contributor, told Stephen Colbert that Todd is a “complete ass.”

“Please God, can we say goodbye to Chuck Todd?” Christie asked.

Christie went on to say that the first set of primary debates thinned out the field.

“You know, first debates are about proving who belongs and who doesn’t, especially in a field that big. It was the same way at our debates,” Christie noted.

He then offered serious candidates a tip if they hope to take on Donald Trump. The president’s “biggest weakness” is “swinging at every pitch,” Christie said, so Democrats should bait him on issues that will make him look bad.

“He can’t let anything go by. He swings at the ball in the dirt, he swings at the ball over his head,” said Christie. “Last time, he was kind of Teflon on that, no matter what he said, it didn’t matter.”

Christie concluded that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was the winner of Thursday’s debate after she confronted Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden about his past connections to congressional segregationists.

“Harris tonight proved what I’ve know all along: Prosecutors know how to [win],” Christie said.

However, at least three of the candidates on last night’s stage don’t deserve to go onto the second round, Christie said.

Say goodbye, right, to Marianne Williamson. Say goodbye to Andrew Yang. Goodbye Andrew.

“Say goodbye to Eric Swalwell,” Christie continued. “I mean, ‘we’re going to break up with Russia and we’re going to make up with NATO?’ His mother is embarrassed by his performance tonight.”