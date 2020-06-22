CHOP ‘Warlord’ Blames Seattle First-Responders for Death of Shooting Victim

‘You don’t sound very “autonomous” begging for help from America…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Seattle rapper Raz Simone, who is allegedly one of the leaders of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, blasted local law-enforcement for refusing to enter the zone and aid gunshot victims this weekend.

However, the CHOP warlord chieftain apparently forgot that he and the other protesters have actively prevented emergency responders and police officers from entering the city’s “autonomous” zone after taking over the city’s East police precinct and expelling law-enforcement.

Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. Fuck politics. Fuck your currupt system. pic.twitter.com/PMwxU9yEzd — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020

Early Saturday morning, two men were shot in the CHOP, one of whom later died from his injuries.

Seattle’s emergency responders were notified of the situation but could not enter the scene because they “were unable to secure the location for … medics,” according to the Seattle Fire Department.

To enter the scene, personnel “needed Seattle Police Department presence,” the SFD explained.

“Due to SFD’s existing policy of staging and requesting law enforcement to first secure the scene before entering for scenes of violence, SFD units staged at Broadway and Pine St. at 2:25 a.m.,” the Seattle Fire Department stated. “This is a standard procedure for any scene of violence and is also currently in place for any fire and medical emergency inside the area deemed the CHOP due to firefighter safety.”

The common sense solution, then, would have been to allow Seattle police officers to enter the CHOP and assist emergency responders. But Simone and the other protesters refused to allow Seattle officers to enter the area, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” the SPD said in a statement.

Still, Simone has refused to take responsibility for Saturday’s tragedy, as multiple users pointed out:

