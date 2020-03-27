Chinese Lawyers Sue Trump Admin., Claim Coronavirus ‘Cover-Up’

‘There are too many clowns in the legal profession…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) The Chinese Communist Party is suing the U.S. government over an alleged cover-up of the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic that has infected and killed people around the world.

According to Radio Free Asia, two CCP-backed lawyers have filed suit alleging “lost wages and emotional harm” due to American deceptions about the emergence of the virus.

The lawsuits come as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spearheaded a congressional resolution earlier this week calling for an international investigation into China’s efforts to hide the spread of the virus within its borders dating back to November 2019. The resolution also calls for China to pay for the immense financial damage caused by Beijing’s lies and obfuscation.

Wuhan lawyer Liang Xuguang filed one lawsuit at the Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense and the Armed Forces Sports Council claiming damages of 200,000 yuan, or roughly $28,000.

Amid intense global and domestic criticism over its handling of the crisis, Chinese state-media has laughably blamed the virus on the American military.

In late January, Chinese state propaganda even accused the U.S. military of targeting people of Han Chinese ancestry with the disease because of the “poor performance of the American athletes” during the Military World Games that were held in Wuhan, China, in October 2019.

Beijing lawyer Chen Yueqin filed a separate lawsuit at the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Tuesday, that demands compensation for “reputational damage” caused by President Donald Trump’s use of the phrase “the Chinese virus.”

Wuhan virus outbreak was directly caused by the U.S. government’s “cover-up,” the lawsuit contends.

While the Trump administration’s response to the CCP’s ridiculous assertions has been muted, Radio Free Asia quoted human rights lawyer Sui Muqing as saying the purpose of the lawsuits is to not to win damages, but to influence the Chinese people.

“There are too many clowns in the legal profession,” Sui said. “The main aim of the Chinese government in picking these fights is to make the Chinese people believe in them.”