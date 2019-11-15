China Scraps Carbon-Dioxide Reduction Promises, Plans to Burn More Coal

‘The government should diversify energy supply to improve energy security…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that coal and other fossil fuels will be the government’s top priority for energy policy in its upcoming Five Year Plan, dispelling the belief that China would usher in a new green-energy era.

As China prepares boosts coal production, importation and consumption, environmentalists in the United States argue that the coal industry is dead. Yet, under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the coal industry may be revived.

At an Oct. 11 meeting of China’s National Energy Commission in Beijing, Li said the country would not prioritize an immediate reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions but would continue to rely on coal and other fossil fuels for the nation’s energy security, China Dialogue reported.

“The government should diversify energy supply to improve energy security… enhance domestic oil and gas exploration and development efforts, and promote oil and gas reserves and production, in order to improve oil and gas self-sufficiency,” Li said.

China’s shifting emphasis from green energy to reliable fossil-fuel energy comes as the nation depends more heavily on foreign energy imports.

From 2014 to 2018, China’s dependence upon foreign energy imports jumped from 9 percent to 20 percent.

Domestically, China has failed to harness natural gas, while crude oil production stalls, China Dialogue reported.

China’s oil consumption grew from 8 million barrels per day in 2008 to 13 million barrels per day in 2016.

Meanwhile, the nation’s production has remained stagnant at 4 to 5 million barrels per day since 2008.

Since the Chinese Communist Party prizes independence from foreign nations, it will not become dependent on U.S. or Middle Eastern energy supplies.

At China’s National Energy Commission meeting in 2016, Li said the country would “increase the proportion of renewables in the energy mix.”

He did extend the same promise at the October meeting.