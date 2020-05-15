China Threatens to Disrupt Nov. Election, Punish GOP Leaders for Pushing COVID Accountability

‘They know that they are in the wrong…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Chinese Community Party threatened on Thursday to sanction four Republican lawmakers and two American companies for their involvement in coronavirus lawsuits.

The Global Times, a pro-China propaganda outlet, reported that “China won’t just strike back symbolically, but will impose countermeasures that will make them feel painful [sic].”

One of the lawmakers whom China may sanction is Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who introduced the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases Act, a law that would let Americans sue China in court.

Blackburn talked about the potential sanctions against her in a conference call on Thursday.

China’s retaliation against her shows that “they know that they are in the wrong,” she said.

“We do know that the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party is something that has been damaged due to the way they have handled the response to COVID-19,” Blackburn said. “We also know that they’re trying to…really distract their people from the economic woes that they have.”

Despite the threats, Blackburn said she would not back down from China on issues including technology, healthcare and great-power competition.

“We’re continuing to push forward with our STOP COVID bill,” she said. “It is something that is gaining more interest.”

Blackburn described what she knows about China’s potential sanctions against American citizens and companies.

“They have what they call an unreliable entry list,” she said. “This basically is the Chinese equivalent of our specially designated nationals and blocked person list, which restricts visa access and it would block government-related entities from interacting with someone who has been put on that list.”

“And it is still not clear if individuals or organizations that have landed on their list would be subject to blocked or frozen assets,” she continued.

The Global Times article mentions six lawsuits that have been filed in U.S. federal courts.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit, which claims that China “lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19,” the Global Times reported.

Schmitt seeks billions of dollars in reparations for Missouri’s citizens.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a similar lawsuit.

The Chinese propaganda article also mentions multiple Republican lawmakers who have introduced legislation that would facilitate China’s punishment for their failure to warn the world about the coronavirus.

The article threatens Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who introduced the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act.

The bill would strip China of its sovereign immunity from lawsuits so that American individuals and businesses can sue the nation.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Tex., introduced similar legislation to amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Citing unnamed sources, the Chinese outlet said that politicians who engage in the “‘holding China accountable’ political farce will face severe consequences.”

Their actions will “impact the upcoming November elections,” the outlet claimed, suggesting it planned to engage in a foreign-interference campaign to benefit Democrats even though many on the Left have previously disavowed such tactics.

“We must resolutely crack down on those politicians who, for no reason, undermine China–US ties for their own political benefits,” Yuan Zheng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times. “For those who promote anti-China legislation, we need to find out what the business ties are between those officials or their families with China.”