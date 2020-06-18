Chick-Fil-A CEO: White Christians Must Repent of Racism, Have ‘Apologetic Heart’

‘I believe if we miss this moment we would have failed in our generation…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The CEO of Chick-fil-A, culturally known for its Christian roots, urged white Christians to repent of “racism” and apologize to their black “brothers and sisters” in the wake of ongoing protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

“I think we have to recognize we are in a very special moment right now that the answer is not just for this to go off the radar screen, go back to talking about COVID-19, to talk about world peace, the environment, … politics is going to be coming up here this fall. I believe if we miss this moment we would have failed in our generation,” Cathy said on Sunday during a public event at Passion City Church, according to the Christian Post.

Cathy said that because white Americans haven’t experienced the systemic injustice and racism that black Americans have experienced, they’ve responded to recent events with apathy and indifference.

“It’s somebody else’s deal,” Cathy said of the way white Christians allegedly think. “This is about police shooting people, it’s much more than that. It’s about the grind of that kind of indignity and other expressions of it.”

Chick-fil-A as an organization is taking note of recent events and making changes as a result of recent conversations with black staff members, Cathy added.

“Even in an environment like Chick-fil-A,” systemic racism exists, Cathy contended. “That’s where, that’s what’s put so much edge about the situation,” he said.

He then called on other Christians to follow his lead and “pick up the baton and fight for our black, African American brothers and sisters.”

But before they do that, they must go through a “period of contrition,” he said.

“Any expressions of a contrite heart, of a sense of humility, a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment … an apologetic heart, I think that’s what our world needs to hear today.”