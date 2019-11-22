Chick-fil-A Insists It Didn’t Cave to LGBT Militants

Franklin Graham says he got confirmation straight from the CEO…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Chick-fil-A announced last week that it will stop donating to Christian charities that oppose same-sex marriage, but the company insists that the decision had nothing to do with “bowing” to the LGBTQ community’s demands.

Shortly after the news broke, evangelist Franklin Graham said he called Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy.

“Dan was very clear that they have not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community,” Graham said in a Facebook post. “They will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe. Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values. Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change.”

The fast food chain said it will now focus its charitable donations on homelessness, education, and other crises in communities across the country.

But the decision does seem to have been made, in part, because the company was tired of the negative coverage and wanted to continue to expand into cities that might be hostile to its values.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chief Operating Office Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

The company said it had fulfilled its “multi-year commitments” to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth, and would not be renewing them this next year.

“When there is a tension, we want to make sure we’re being clear. We think this is going to be helpful,” Tassopoulos said of the company’s decision to pull its support from the charities. “It’s just the right thing to do: to be clear, caring, and supportive and do it in the community.”