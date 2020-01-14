Chick-fil-A CEO May Have Betrayed Christians to Appease Leftist Elites

‘While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company’s statements and actions tell a different story…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Writing for Ministry Watch, Warren Cole Smith revealed the financial reasons behind Chick-Fil-A‘s decision to betray evangelical Christians and court favor from leftist organizations.

There’s still debate among Christians about whether CEO Dan T. Cathy has betrayed the values that his father, Truett Cathy, founded the restaurant on or simply redirected the company’s giving strategy.

Cathy tried to appease Christians with a letter in which he reaffirmed his company’s values and apologized for “inadvertently” discrediting Christian organizations.

Many Christians, including Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, were not satisfied by Cathy’s half-hearted response to Franklin Graham‘s questions about the company’s directions.

Staver said that because they did not directly confront Cathy about Chick-fil-A’s “betrayal and capitulation to the LGBT agenda,” Graham’s questions were a “huge disservice” to Christians.

“While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company’s statements and actions tell a different story,” Staver said.

He expressed great concern over the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s donations to the Covenant House, an organization that he says “celebrates homosexuality, transgenderism, and the entire LGBTQ agenda.”

Either way, Warren Cole Smith found a money trail that could help explain Cathy’s perceived betrayal of Christians.

Cathy’s family has a trust called River’s Rock. This trust joined with Pinewood Group in 2013 to build Pinewood Atlanta, a production studio in Georgia and the largest in America, excluding California.

Georgia quickly became the nation’s most productive film studio, completing 248 television and movie projects and spending $1.7 billion in 2o15. Ministry Watch reported.

Georgia-based film companies produced more feature films than any other state, including California.

Pinewood Atlanta was at the center of Georgia’s film industry boom, and it goes without saying that these films are not family friendly, let alone Christian friendly.

As Georgia found itself embroiled in controversy regarding the state’s heartbeat abortion ban and homosexual-couple adoption ban, Cathy did not speak up in favor of conservative, Christian values.

Progressive filmmakers threatened to boycott the state, ultimately leading to adoption legislation that did not prevent homosexual couples from adopting kids.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the heartbeat abortion ban, but the conflict between the state’s Christian people and the film industry’s leftist employees has not reached a head because the courts have prevented that bill’s enforcement.

Through these conflicts, Cathy did not declare that Pinewood Atlanta would stay in Georgia.

During this controversy, Pinewood Group sold their stake in Pinewood Atlanta, leaving River’s Rock and the Cathy family as the sole proprietor of the production studio.

Today, Frank Patterson is president of Pinewood Atlanta Studios, and evidence shows that he’s not exactly in line with Chick-fil-A’s Corporate Mission of glorifying God.

In Patterson’s previous position as head of Pulse Evolution, a digital media company, he worked to develop “hyper realistic digital humans,” including one of Michael Jackson.

While Patterson thus far has only rented Pinewood Studio’s facilities for various movies, he plans to begin producing content through Pinewood Studios.

It’s unclear what kind of content he will create, but, as an indication, a student he taught while he was a professor at Florida State University made “Moonlight,” an Oscar winning, pro-LGBTQ film.

Cathy also has a major connection with known leftist Rodney Bullard, the executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation.

Bullard donated to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and congressional candidate Kevin Abel—all of whom support abortion and the LGBTQ agenda.