Chicago Mayor Argues w/ Ted Cruz over Whose Mass-Shooting Problem Is Worse
‘Keep our name out of your mouth…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, calling him a “coward Republican” for pointing out Chicago’s high rate of gun violence-related deaths.
After another shooting left seven victims dead and 22 injured in Odessa, Texas, last weekend, Cruz said “gun control doesn’t work” and pointed to Chicago as an example.
Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens. https://t.co/znHO31gDH2
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019
Over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, seven people died in shootings and more than three dozen were injured. But Lightfoot dismissed Cruz’s concerns, telling him to “keep our name out of your mouth.”
60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf
— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019
Cruz responded by saying Lightfoot should refocus her outrage on her city’s homicide rate instead of political opponents.
1/x Mayor, your anger is misplaced. Virtually every year, Chicago has the most murders of any city in America. In 2017, the top five were: Chicago (650 murders), Baltimore (343), Philadelphia (317), New York (290), and Los Angeles (286). https://t.co/JYsaYcxgSF https://t.co/wcFc4MflzV
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2019
“All five of those cities have had Democratic mayors for decades and aggressive gun control policies—none seems to be working,” Cruz continued in a follow-up tweet.
“Maybe, rather than getting angry when others point out the tragically high murder rate in Chicago, you put aside the partisan talking points & the failed gun-control policies Chicago has pursued for decades.”
Lightfoot hit back and said if Cruz “really cares about Chicagoans,” he would encourage his party to endorse gun-control reform.
2)If you want to come to Chicago and learn about the root causes of gun violence, I’ll be glad to show you around & we can have that convo. But enough with this dishonest use of our city as a cheap symbol to cover for the @gop’s unwillingness to protect their constituents.
— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 4, 2019