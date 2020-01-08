Chelsea Clinton Has Made $9M Thanks to Her Parents

Made millions on board run by Hollywood mogul Barry Diller…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Chelsea Clinton has made more than $9 million since 2011 as a board member of an Internet investment firm controlled by a friend of her parents, according to a new report.

The former first daughter has received an annual retainer of $50,000 for serving on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, which is controlled by Barry Diller, a television mogul and longtime friend and donor of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Chelsea Clinton has also received $250,000 worth of restricted IAC stocks on top of the retainer, according to Barron’s. As of December, she had reported owning nearly $8.95 million worth of IAC stock.

Chelsea has profited from her parents’ political status in other ways, too. As a correspondent for NBC, she made more than $600,000 a year in 2013 and into 2014. She was also named to the board of Expedia Group in 2017, a position that pays about $250,000, according to the Guardian.

This profiting is similar to that of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden used his father’s political position to score business deals overseas, namely in Ukraine and China. Hunter served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oil company, and “provided advice on legal issues, corporate finance, and strategy,” according to Reuters.

He resigned from the board in April 2019, shortly before his father declared his 2020 presidential candidacy. But the former vice president’s son still made hundreds of thousands off of his position. Records show that tourism made monthly payments of $83,000 to Hunter’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, for the purpose of “consulting services,” over an 18-month span.

Biden also worked with a Chinese investment company, BHR, but he refused to say how much he made from the shady business deal.

“One thing that I don’t have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much money I make,” he told ABC News. “… But it’s all been reported.”