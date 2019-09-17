NC Cheerleading Squad Gets Probation for Posing w/ Pro-Trump Banner

One of the rules we have is that every contest should be conducted in a wholesome, athletic environment…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A North Carolina high school cheerleading squad was placed on probation after posing with a pro-Trump banner before a football game.

Because the banner, which read “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again,” according to the Charlotte Observer, was a political message, it was inappropriate for the cheerleading team to take pictures with it, the school said.

As a result, Stanly County Schools placed the cheerleading squad on probation for the rest of the season.

“Stanly County Schools respects the rights of its students, staff and visitors to express their opinions in a respectful manner on their own time, however, Stanly County Board of Education policy prohibits the display or distribution of political advertisements on campus or at school events,” the school board said in a statement.

“Further, Stanly County Schools never makes political campaign endorsements,” it said. “These policies ensure that all students, staff and visitors are able to attend school events in an environment that promotes students and not a particular political viewpoint.”

Even though the picture was taken before the football game, the cheerleading team is still accountable for its actions, school officials said.

“If the administration was made aware, they would have asked them not to display it,” officials told ABC affiliate WSOC.

The picture allegedly “caused people to feel uncomfortable,” and someone complained to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Because of the complaint, the association decided to put the girls on probation.

The association’s commissioner, Que Tucker, says all North Carolina high schools are prohibited from promoting political messages to maintain a healthy competitive environment.

“One of the rules we have is that every contest should be conducted in a wholesome, athletic environment,” Tucker told The Stanly News & Press. “We take that to mean that it’s in an environment where good sportsmanship is shown, where people feel safe … that respect for all people participating is being shown.”

Stanley County Schools Superintendent Jeff James told the Associated Press that the probation simply means “Don’t do it again.”