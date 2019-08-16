Sheriff Creates Serial Sanctuary: First-Degree Rape Suspect Released

‘Yet another example of a clear public safety threat being released onto the streets of Mecklenburg County…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina arrested and charged a 33-year-old, previously deported illegal alien with first-degree rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor but then released him on June 16 without notifying immigration authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement recaptured Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo on Aug. 9, removing the safety threat from Mecklenburg County.

Following his recently enacted sanctuary policy, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden ignored the detainer ICE sent for Pacheco-Leonardo, ICE reported in a press release. McFadden was elected last year after he pledged to remove the department from the federal 287(g) cooperation program to notify ICE when illegal immigrants are arrested.

Pacheco-Leonardo, a citizen of Honduras, illegally entered the United States sometime before 2006, and he was deported in July 2006. At some point he re-entered the United States, which is a felony offense that could come with two years imprisonment and fines.

McFadden repeatedly releases violent illegal aliens, yet he said laws designed to stop sanctuary city policies will “negatively impact public safety.”

“This is yet another example of a clear public safety threat being released onto the streets of Mecklenburg County rather than into ICE custody due to the current sheriff’s policy on ICE non-cooperation,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher.

McFadden also endangered federal immigration officers, who had to arrest Pacheco-Leonardo in a potentially dangerous situation rather than receive him from the Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff’s Office in a secure setting.

ICE listed 22 criminal illegal aliens that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have released this year alone.

The sheriff’s officer ignored an ICE detainer for a 27-year-old Salvadoran who was arrested for “assault by strangulation and assault on a female.”

Mecklenburg authorities arrested the illegal alien in April 2019 and released him the same month. He has not been recaptured and remains a public safety threat.

A similar situation occurred with a 22-year-old Honduran who was arrested for “assault by strangulation” and “assault on a female.”

An immigration judge in 2015 ordered that the Honduran be deported, but the illegal alien stayed in the country. After Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested the illegal alien in March 2019, they released him without honoring an ICE detainer. He is at-large.

As the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office puts North Carolina’s women in further danger, it also subjects the state’s children to further abuse.

Three of the illegal aliens that the police released were charged with sex crimes involving children.

In May, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (which is separate from the Sheriff’s Office, but also holds to a sanctuary policy) arrested and charged a 19-year-old Honduran illegal alien with indecent liberties with a child, failed to transfer him to ICE custody, and subsequently released him. He remains a public danger to children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also captured, charged, and released a 40-year-old Guatemalan illegal alien who will stand trial for “multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, rape, among other sex offenses.”

After Mecklenburg authorities ignored the ICE detainer for him, ICE recaptured him. He awaits a hearing with an immigration judge.

“The Mecklenburg County sheriff’s decision to restrict cooperation with ICE serves as an open invitation to aliens who commit criminal offenses that Mecklenburg County is a safe haven for persons seeking to evade federal authorities, and residents of Mecklenburg County are less safe today than last year due these policies,” Gallagher said.