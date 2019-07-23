City of Charlotte Condemns Trump Comments; RNC Dis-Invitation Sought

‘A strong message that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated in our city…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Charlotte city leaders voted to condemn President Trump’s comments about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, (the “Squad“) saying “racist hate speech” will not be tolerated in the city.

The resolution was prompted by a chant at one of Trump’s rallies in Charlotte, during which Trump mentioned Omar and her “anti-American” rhetoric and the crowd responded with, “Send her back!”

“We have to publicly state that we are against racism and xenophobia and unfortunately with the polarization of our country has led us to where we have to be clear,” councilman Justin Harlow said, according to WBTV.

The resolution says “that Charlotte should always be welcoming and inviting of people of diverse and different ethnicities and background,” and “strongly condemns all of President Donald Trump’s racist and xenophobic tweets and comments.”

The resolution specifically mentions five statements made by Trump, including comments the president made after the violent Charlottesville protest, when Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

It also says Trump referred to immigrants as “animals” and that he told Nigerian migrants to “go back to their huts.”

These comments are uncorroborated and disputed by White House officials, who said Trump’s words were distorted and taken out of context.

In regard to reports about Trump’s Nigeria comments, former White House Press Secretary said at the time that they were false rumors dependent on undisclosed, anonymous sources.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it’s both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway,” Sanders said, according to CNN.

Regardless, Charlotte’s city council wanted to send a message.

“President Trump has normalized dangerous rhetoric,” said at-large council member Dimple Ajmera. “This sends a strong message that this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated in our city.”

At question now is whether Charlotte will allow the 2020 Republican National Convention to take place on Aug. 24-27.

After the Greenville rally, some community members called on the city council to rescind the RNC’s invitation.

This likely won’t happen because, as the city attorney pointed out, if Charlotte breaches its contract with the RNC it would face financial and legal losses.

“I don’t believe you’re going to be able to walk away from this contract, even if you are willing to pay the financial penalties for walking away. I don’t believe you’d be allowed to walk away,” Patrick Baker, Charlotte’s city attorney, said, according to WCNC.

When asked about the council’s resolution, the Mecklenburg County Republican Party said it looks forward to hosting the RNC and promoting Trump’s agenda.

“While the city council continues to scramble to make quick resolutions condemning our President, we wish that they would put the same passion into solving major problems affecting our local community,” the group said in a statement. “The City Council should be focused on providing answers for affordable housing and upward mobility. The City Council should be focused on providing answers to issues affecting the very core of our local community. Our citizens are tired of this council spending its energies on politicizing national issues and demand that they put the needs of Charlotteans above their personal views.”