Feminist Filmmaker Blames ‘Sexism’ for Failure at Box Office

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks blamed “sexism” for her latest movie’s lousy opening sales and proved that just because a movie is “woke” doesn’t mean it’s popular.

Banks directed “Charlie’s Angels,” a reboot of the popular television show from the 1970s and hit movie series in the 2000s.

But even before the movie opened in theaters, Banks predicted that it wouldn’t do well.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” she told the Herald Sun.

“If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

And sure enough, the movie, which cost $50 million to produce, brought in just $8.6 million during its first weekend.

When confronted with the success of other female-led action movies, like “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman,” Banks claimed they belong to the “male genre.”

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks explained. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a ‘Wonder Woman’ movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up ‘Justice League.’”

And unlike the other “male genre” action movies, Banks said her movie didn’t focus on sexualization.

“We don’t really [sexualize],” she explained. “We play with that trope and then we dismiss it pretty early on in the movie. The women in this film use their brains and their wits. We had a mantra which was we are going to fight smarter, not harder. That was how we approached most of the action sequences in the movie.”

Banks said that she intentionally made “Charlie’s Angels” a politically correct, inclusive film, refusing to label one of her character’s sexuality.

The character was played by Kristen Stewart, who identifies as bisexual in real life.

“The only thing that was important to me was to not label it as anything. It’s fine if the media wants to label it, I think that’s okay, but I didn’t do that,” Banks told Digital Spy in an interview. “I just let her be herself in the film.”