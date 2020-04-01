Challenger to GOP Pariah Massie Picks Up Speed

Todd McMurtry could ride Trump enthusiasm to success in Kentucky…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s Republican primary challenger is picking up speed after Massie broke with President Trump and the rest of the congressional GOP in an attempt to slow down the $2.2 trillion Wuhan virus relief package Trump signed last week.

Massie forced a formal, recorded roll call vote when the bill reached the House, arguing that the leftist pork House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had stuffed into the stimulus bill was a disservice to future generations of Americans.

Forcing the representatives to go on record would ensure that “our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent,” Massie said.

But Todd McMurtry, a Republican candidate who recently won the endorsement of the Republican Jewish Coalition, argued Massie’s attempted delay proves he doesn’t have the American public’s best interests in mind.

At a time of unprecedented crisis in our country, Massie tried to make it all about him. We need a Congressman who will earn respect, build influence, and get things done for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and for our country. It’s time for a change. #MassieMistakes pic.twitter.com/0PyacMckto — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) March 29, 2020

Trump hasn’t commented on McMurtry’s campaign, but he excoriated Massie on the day of the vote as a “disaster for America,” demanding the GOP “throw Massie out” of the party.

One GOP consultant said Trump’s influence in Kentucky could significantly help McMurtry.

“This obviously earth-shattering news event combined with Trump’s intervention has definitely given McMurtry the break that he needed to change the trajectory of the race,” said Scott Jennings, a Kentucky-based Republican strategist, told The Hill.

Massie, however, has continued to defend his decision to push for a roll call vote.

“I was just standing up for the Constitution, and I did it in a professional manner that did not delay the bill,” Massie told Fox News. “This is the biggest transfer of wealth in human history.”