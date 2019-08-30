CDC REPORT: Illegals Bringing Contagious Diseases into Country

‘The biggest concern that I’ve heard about is not that they’re disease-ridden, but the fact that they don’t vaccinate…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) There are at least 900 confirmed cases of mumps among illegal immigrants being held at the southern border, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Over the past year, diseases along the southern border have skyrocketed as waves of immigrants flood the U.S. seeking asylum.

Outbreaks of mumps spiked between March and June, when high numbers of immigrants were arriving at the border.

So far, 898 individuals have been diagnosed with mumps among 57 detention facilities in 19 states, the report says. An additional 33 cases occurred among border patrol staff members.

The CDC concluded that 84 percent of the cases were the result of exposure before immigrants were taken into custody, which means the immigrants have been bringing the disease into the U.S.

Earlier this year, an outbreak of mumps among illegal immigrants forced detention centers to quarantine more than 2,000 detainees, according to Reuters.

Immigration officials have also confirmed cases of measles influenza, and chicken pox among immigrants that cross the border.

Last year, border patrol agents spent nearly 20,000 hours driving immigrants to and from hospitals and medical centers, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Hidalgo County manager Tisha Green said her community simply doesn’t have the resources to treat and prevent these kinds of diseases at the rate they’re entering the country.

“The biggest concern that I’ve heard about is not that they’re disease-ridden, but the fact that they don’t vaccinate,” Green said.

“I mean, it would become a county epidemic,” she continued. “The comment was made that a good 20 of the immigrants walked in with border patrol and all of the local residents that were there waiting for appointments were kind of pushed to the side, and several of the people got up and left because they didn’t want to be around any type of illness they could be bringing in.”