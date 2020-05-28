CDC Flips Its Guidance on COVID Transmission AGAIN

‘After media reports appeared that suggested a change in CDC’s view on transmissibility, it became clear that these edits were confusing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Just one week after publishing guidance that suggested it was unlikely COVID-19 could spread via surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flip-flopped yet again.

Earlier this month, the CDC said on its website that the coronavirus “does not spread easily [from] touching surfaces or objects.” This was, of course, after the CDC had argued the coronavirus could live on surfaces for up to three days.

Now, the CDC has updated its website to say that it “may be possible” to contract COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Somehow this flip-flop is the media’s fault, according to the CDC.

“After media reports appeared that suggested a change in CDC’s view on transmissibility, it became clear that these edits were confusing,” the agency said in a statement. “[Surface transmission] is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads.”

This isn’t the only thing the so-called experts have gotten wrong. Three scientists are now saying that a 6-foot distance might not be enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus—a recommendation originally made by the World Health Organization.

If these scientists are correct, the WHO will have been proved wrong yet again. This is, after all, the group that parroted communist China’s talking points and assured the world that the coronavirus could not spread via human-to-human contact in the early days of the outbreak.

And let’s not forget about health officials’ ever-changing guidance on face masks. In February, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted that masks “are not effective in preventing the general public from catching coronavirus.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, made a similar claim in March, telling 60 Minutes that the general public “should not be walking around with masks.”

Now, however, health officials are encouraging everyone to wear masks in public, and many businesses and stores across the country are requiring them upon entry.