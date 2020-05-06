CBS Admits Staged Footage of COVID Testing after Project Veritas Exposes

‘Apparently the news crew wanted more people in the line because they knew it was scheduled…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) CBS News may have staged a fake news video in an attempt to scare their audience about the scale of the coronavirus, reported Project Veritas.

CBS News’s broadcast last week depicted a long line of cars with patients waiting to be tested at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 1.

But the cars in line to be tested were filled with healthy people who worked at Cherry, not sick people who needed to be bested for the coronavirus, according to an undercover insider.

The whistleblower’s account was confirmed by multiple on-the-record interviews with employees at Cherry and CBS News.

“The insider told us that medical personnel were taken away from treating patients and making the line longer for actual patients wait for the COVID-19 test,”said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas.

Maria Hernandez–Vaquez, a professional registration specialist at Cherry, accused Glenda Walker, Cherry’s director of quality and informatics, of telling the company’s staff to line up in their cars for testing.

CBS News denied involvement in staging the fake video but admitted that the fraud occurred.

“We reached out to Cherry Health to address them immediately,” CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said in a statement.

“They informed us for the first time that one of their chief officers told at least one staffer to get in the testing line along with real patients,” she said. “No one from CBS News had any knowledge of this before tonight.”

The insider who reached out to Project Veritas claims that both CBS News and Cherry Medical Center participated in the sham because they both had an interest in making the situation appear worse than it is.

Along with hospitals throughout the country, Cherry faces a budget shortfall because their hospitals emptied once the state-ordered lock-downs began.

The company has laid off 25 percent of its staff, according to Tasha Blackmon, CEO of Cherry Health.

The insider said Cherry relies on donations and grants, which may increase if donors see and hear that the hospital is overwhelmed and understaffed.

Nick Ross, a corporate cleaning site supervisor at the Cherry Health facility, confirmed the insider’s report.

“Apparently the news crew wanted more people in the line because they knew it was scheduled,” he said.

Alison Mauro, a nurse at Cherry Medical Center, was recorded on hidden camera admitting that the medical personnel who were working the coronavirus testing line did not use real swabs on the fake patients while CBS News was there.

“We pretended. There were a couple of real patients, which made it worse,” she said.

Project Veritas recorded an unnamed and unverfied source who said the staff at Cherry Medical Center knew that CBS would be there to record, but they did not know that they would be asked to wait in line.

“We had no clue that we’re going to have to, like, do fake patients,” she said.

In lockstep with the media’s fraudulent coronavirus narrative, the CBS News report was made to show that testing was inadequate and hospitals were overwhelmed.

Despite the corporate media’s narrative, America’s hospitals are bleeding cash and laying off employees due to the suspension in many states of so-called “non-essential” operations, which include those for serious and life-threatening illnesses.