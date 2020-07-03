Carville: Trump Will Drop Out So He Won’t Lose Election to Biden

‘This thing is going so poorly. He’s so far back…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic strategist and Clinton crony James Carville told MSNBC on Thursday that he believes President Trump will drop out of the Presidential race before November to avoid losing to Democrat opponent Joe Biden.

“I think there is a significant chance he doesn’t run,” Carville told Morning Joe on Thursday. “This thing is going so poorly. He’s so far back. It doesn’t make much sense for him to run.”

It’s also likely that prominent Republican leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will turn on Trump if he continues to fall behind Biden in the polls, Carville argued.

The “great ‘Moscow Mitch’” won’t want to lose the Senate, Carville explained, which is why McConnell could decide to jump ship before it’s too late.

Carville made a similar prediction back in 2016 during an interview with HBO’s Bill Maher, while also predicting that failed presidential Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide.

“I think he’s going to quit. Really, right now, I’m saying right here,” he said at the time.

Trump is behind Biden in polls that oversample Democrats, but Republicans across the country aren’t concerned.

As conflicts within the U.S. intensify, Trump’s favorability has increased among those voters, said Phillip Stephens, GOP Chairman in Robeson County, North Carolina.

“The more bad things happen in the country, it just solidifies support for Trump,” Stephens said last month. “We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump.’ Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016.”

Stephens pointed out that the polls in 2016 also predicted that Trump would lose, but the president ended up winning key swing states.

The same thing could happen again this year, he said.

And if anything, Trump’s win will be a “landslide,” he predicted.

“Contrary to what may be portrayed in the media, there’s still a high level of support out there,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.