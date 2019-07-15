HUD Sec. Carson Wants to Close Loophole that Lets Illegals Occupy Public Housing

‘Federal bureaucrats have literally been sending the neediest American families to live on the streets so that illegal aliens can enjoy this taxpayer-funded benefit…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, wants to evict illegal aliens from subsidized public housing, closing a loophole that dates from the Bill Clinton era.

In a press release, the Immigration Reform Law Institute detailed the loophole’s effects on housing eligibility.

In addition, the firm announced that it had filed a brief in support of the proposal which argued that it was not only good policy, but also required by law.

While illegal aliens are technically barred from living in public housing, HUD is looking to abolish a rule that essentially renders the law toothless.

The loophole: Illegal aliens can live in public housing so long as they are part of a family in which one member is a citizen or legal resident.

Typically, these citizens are children born in the United States to illegal immigrant parents. According to estimates from HUD, at least 25,000 housing units nationwide are occupied by illegal immigrants as a result of this loophole.

Michael Hethmon, IRLI’s senior counsel, emphasized that the current rule is an injustice to legal, needy residents.

“There is a severe shortage of public housing in America,” he commented, “and those who do not get it often end up homeless. Federal bureaucrats have literally been sending the neediest American families to live on the streets so that illegal aliens can enjoy this taxpayer-funded benefit.”

Carson defended the proposed policy change two months ago during a congressional hearing, during which he was attacked by partisans on the Left for the move.

“It seems only logical that taxpaying American citizens should be taken care of first,” he stated. “It’s not that we’re cruel, mean-hearted. It’s that we are logical. This is common sense. You take care of your own first.”