Carolina Panthers Remove Statue of Former Owner, An Accused Racist & Misogynist

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Carolina Panthers ordered a statue of the team’s former owner, Jerry Richardson, to be removed “in the interest of public safety,” but the team has not decided if it will come back, WFAE reported.

Richardson sold the team in 2018 after allegations surfaced in 2017 that he had made sexually inappropriate and racially offensive comments about employees and a recruiter.

The Carolina Panthers said it decided to remove Richardson’s likeness, which stood in front of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after hearing that protesters planned to topple the 13-feet-tall statue.

The team worried that the protesters could injure themselves while destroying the statue.

David Tepper, who bought the Panthers in 2018, said he was “contractually obligated to keep that statue as it is.”

Richardson’s spokesperson did not directly comment on the statue’s removal.

“Mr. Richardson has made no public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and doesn’t plan to do so now as a private citizen,” the spokesperson said. “He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is troubled by recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte, and around the country.”

Jediah White, 24, watched as workers removed the statue.

“There is a lot of progress being made in Charlotte. I’m actually surprised the protesters haven’t gotten to it already. But this means a lot,” he said. “We don’t have any room for racist people or misogynist people. … This means a lot for Charlotte and the United States in general.”

The Panthers’ decision to remove Richardson’s statue comes as Progressive neo-Marxists try to dismantle American history by removing all reminders of the past, including confederate statues and Southern art.

Also, the Progressive Left is targeting individuals who disagree that America is systemically racist and in need of fundamental transformation.