Former GOP Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina Will Vote for Biden

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said she will vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November because he is a “person of humility and empathy and character.”

Fiorina, who was briefly considered for the role of Director of National Intelligence back in 2016, has been openly critical of President Trump, accusing him of sexism and xenophobia.

Other Republicans feel the same way, she claimed, but they don’t want to put a Democrat in office.

This is “dishonest,” she argued.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she told liberal publication The Atlantic. “And elections are binary choices.”

She specifically criticized Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who tapped Fiorina as his running mate in 2016 and has since become one of Trump’s key allies.

“I don’t excuse it. I don’t,” Fiorina said of Cruz supporting the president. “It disappoints me. I’ve been public in my disappointment about how few politicians have been willing to stand up and speak on values and principles.”

Fiorina admitted that “there are plenty of policy differences” between her and Biden, but argued that Biden actually cares about “the soul of the nation,” and its “values and principles and character.”

“Leadership … is about problem-solving and making progress and changing the order of things for the better, which means it’s about humility and empathy and collaboration. And I think this moment calls upon Joe Biden to be a leader,” she explained.

Trump responded to Fiorina on Thursday morning and said he has “no complaints” about her endorsement.