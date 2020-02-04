Calls Grow for DNC Chair Tom Perez to Resign

‘If you screw Bernie like you did in 2016 I’ll be voting for Trump again…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) As the disastrous Iowa caucus brought more chaos than clarity to the Democratic nominating contest, calls began to grow in the public sphere for Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez to step down in disgrace, just as his recent predecessor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, did during the 2016 election.

@DNC You are the f***ing worst. If you screw Bernie like you did in 2016 I’ll be voting for Trump again. Just as bad as Debbie WS. #TomPerezResign #DNC — Concerned Dem (@dem_concerned) February 4, 2020

Schultz resigned after leaked emails revealed that she had colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign to throw the primary and freeze out dark-horse candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Some of those leading the charge appeared to be indignant and outraged Bernie Sanders supporters who felt the socialism-spouting front-runner was deprived of a night of victory and celebration after recently surging ahead in the polls.

Regardless who won at the #IowaCaucus, I’m deeply upset that caucusgoers were robbed of a night of joyful celebration or shared disappointment. 35% have never caucused before. What message are we sending them about an already frail belief in American democracy? #TomPerezResign https://t.co/JlkTBzFDaS — Jessica Sun (@keep_compassion) February 4, 2020

But others decried the general lack of preparation for the highly touted caucus to kick off the 2020 election.

Particularly after Democrats seemed to be hoisted with their own petard in the recent effort to impeach President Donald Trump, the failure to reach any sort of decisive outcome in their own nominating contest cast the party in a light of disarray and brought questions about where its priorities lay.

Others also noted the tone-deaf approach that Perez and the DNC had taken early Monday in failing to address the lingering concerns over technology issues while trumpeting their flashy new reforms.

For three years, we’ve been preparing for the process that officially kicks off tonight in Iowa: the Democratic presidential primary. Today our chair, @TomPerez, reflects on the reforms we’ve made to make this the most transparent primary in our history: https://t.co/8w7gtSfqil — Democratic Party (@DNC) February 3, 2020