California Forces Track Closure over Horse Safety, Still OK w/ Abortion Clinics

‘Business as usual has resulted in too many horse deaths…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Wednesday that would force a horse-racing track to close due to inadequate health and safety precautions.

The California Horse Racing Board can now suspend Santa Anita Park’s racing license after the 30th horse this season was injured and euthanized.

“Business as usual has resulted in too many horse deaths,” Newsom said in a statement.

“I applaud the Legislature for taking action to expand the authority of the CHRB to cancel or move race meets when animal and human safety are at risk,” he said.

The bill, SB 469, gives the CHRB greater authority to determine when the health and safety of horses and riders is at risk. Newsom’s office said it will “bring a greater level of transparency and accountability to race tracks.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., spoke out against Santa Anita Park earlier this month, demanding its immediate closure.

Of course, the irony of Feinstein and Newsom’s rage is that they’re more willing to go to war over possible improper care of animals than they are over abortion clinics that don’t meet state health requirements.

“Now that six more horses have died in just 23 days—29 total deaths this season—the track should suspend racing immediately,” Feinstein said in a statement.

“We need to take a long pause and do a thorough review of Santa Anita: the track, the practices employed there, what medicines are used, how horses are trained,” she said.

Neither Feinstein nor Newsom have spoken out about abortion clinics nationwide that fail to meet crucial health standards, like the St. Louis Planned Parenthood that has botched several procedures, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

The licensing fight in St. Louis continues as pro-choice advocates fight for a Planned Parenthood clinic’s license in the courts. Missouri’s health department, however, has refused to renew its license.