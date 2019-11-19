Calif. to Boycott Car Companies that Obey Trump’s Emissions Guidelines

‘The nation looks to California to drive positive, environmental change, and we will not waver from our commitment to that effort…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will no longer buy vehicles from automakers that comply with President Donald Trump’s deregulated emissions standards.

Carmakers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of CA’s buying power. CA will stop purchasing vehicles from carmakers that have refused to protect our air & chosen to follow the regressive ways of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/WpW2Eotaxl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 16, 2019

California is one of 16 states suing the Trump administration in an attempt to set their own emissions standards after Trump overturned Obama-era regulations. They claim that Trump is “running a one-man demolition derby on science, the Clean Air Act, and a lot of things we are trying to do.”

They also accused Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt of “breaking the law.”

Now, the state will blacklist General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler unless the automotive companies agree to raise their emissions standards back to the Obama era guidelines.

“DGS is committed to ensuring we do our part to achieve California’s climate goals,” California Department of general Services Director Daniel C. Kim said in a statement.

Kim said the state was leading by example in its push to eliminate all non-hybrid sedans that are powered by gas alone.

“This is one of many steps California has taken, and will continue to take, to drive demand for green vehicles,” he said. “The nation looks to California to drive positive, environmental change, and we will not waver from our commitment to that effort.”

California bought $58.6 million worth of vehicles from General Motors in 2018, $55.8 million from Fiat Chrysler, and $10.6 million from Toyota, according to Reuters.

The state will now turn to Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW, according to The New York Times.

General Motors slammed California’s decision, arguing that blacklisting automotive companies from the state would raise car prices for average Americans everywhere.

“Removing vehicles like the Chevy Bolt and prohibiting GM and other manufacturers from consideration will reduce California’s choices for affordable, American-made electric vehicles and limit its ability to reach its goal of minimizing the state government’s carbon footprint, a goal that GM shares,” GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said in a statement.