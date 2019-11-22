Calif. Dems Won’t Say Trump’s Name, Replace w/ Kiddie-Lit Reference

‘At my college many groups actually banned his name being said because it gave some students and professors mini-panic attacks…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s name offends California Democrats so much that they did not speak his name at last weekend’s Fall Endorsing Convention in Long Beach.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and others instead referred to him as if he is a movie villain.

Instead, they called him “45,” “Him,” “The Other Guy,” “You Know Who,” “That Guy” and “He Who Must Not Be Named,” a reference to Harry Potter’s Lord Voldemort, an evil wizard, the California Globe reported.

California Democrats talked about other high-profile Republicans, including NeverTrump CNN commentator John Kasich, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and even United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Some California Democrats at the convention said they do not recognize Trump as the legitimate president, while others want to show their “resistance against him,” the California Globe reported.

“If we [don’t] say his name, then he doesn’t have as much power,” said Dana Russo, a delegate at the conference. “He’s built his entire career on his name. It’s a brand. Not even acknowledging it while talking about him damages that.”

Other Democrats said Trump’s name triggers them.

“It feels good [not to say his name],” said Colt Thompson, another delegate. “Just saying his name can make some people wince. At my college many groups actually banned his name being said because it gave some students and professors mini-panic attacks.”

Thompson said referring to Trump without using his name is like a secret code that Democrats use to signal their wokeness.

“But it also shows how many are against him,” he said. “You automatically know who is against him if they don’t use his name.”

Samantha Encarnacion, a psychologist, claimed both political parties have used similar tactics to refer to the opposing party’s president.

“First things first, this is nothing new,” she began. “A lot of people have not been named by people opposing them before. During the Obama administration, a lot of people on the right did the same thing, or made names like ‘Hussein’ and ‘Obummer’ instead of saying his actual name. Many politicians have had this happen to them, as well as specifically infamous people.”

There is no evidence to support her claim that such a widespread denial occurred at the official party level.

However, during the 2012 Republican National Convention, Oscar-winning actor/director Clint Eastwood famously delivered a speech with an empty chair beside him that was intended symbolically to represent Obama’s inaction and in absentia leadership.