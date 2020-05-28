Calif. DA Targets Biden Victim Tara Reade w/ Probe into Credibility

‘If those things were not true, then she may not have qualified as an expert…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A California district attorney launched an investigation this week into whether Tara Reade, the former congressional staffer who has accused presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault, gave false testimony as an expert witness.

Reade provided testimony as an expert witness in domestic violence cases for Monterey County for years under the name Alexandra McCabe, according to the county’s chief assistant district attorney, Berkley Brannon. Now, Brannon is wondering whether Reade lied about her credentials to qualify as an expert.

“We are investigating whether Ms. McCabe gave false testimony under oath,” Brannon said, according to Politico. “I will not provide details about the investigation or provide updates until it is complete.”

Brannon’s investigation was launched in light of recent reports questioning whether Reade lied about completing her bachelor’s degree and taking the bar exam. Defense attorneys have reportedly asked Brannon to subpoena Reade’s academic records so they can determine whether Reade was telling the truth about these accomplishments.

If she was not telling the truth, Patrick McKenna, the executive director of the Sixth District Appellate Program, told Politico he might challenge certain convictions in which Reade was involved.

“If those things were not true, then she may not have qualified as an expert or had the defense attorneys known about these things, they could have asked her about these things in court. It would go directly toward her credibility,” he said.

Brannon said her office doesn’t know just how many cases Reade testified in.

“We have no database or search engine to use to determine in how many cases she testified,” Brannon said. “However, that effort is ongoing.”

Democrats have used these recent reports to undermine the credibility of Reade and her allegation against Biden.

The Biden, former vice president and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, has denied her allegations. However at least four independent sources, supported by a court document and a television clip from the 1990s, have corroborated Reade’s story.