WATCHDOG: Calif. Mailed Nearly 800 Duplicate Ballots for House Special Election

‘EIPCa’s purpose is to provide this information so you can confirm its findings, prevent ineligible ballots from being counted and record ineligible ballots that were counted…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Even after the state of California had earlier concerns over vote-by-mail fraud flagged during its recent Democratic primary, the state proceeded with a mail-only special election that yielded predictably abysmal results.

California’s Election Integrity Project told Gov. Gavin Newsom prior to the May 12 special election that hundreds of voters received two or more ballots, opening the door for rampant fraud.

One of the races was to fill the House seat previously occupied by “throuple” Democrat Katie Hill, who was forced to resign in disgrace after her recent sex scandal.

A separate special election also was set to decide an open Senate seat in the state legislature.

In both cases, more than 700 duplicate registrants automatically received multiple ballots, according to VoteCal data that EIPCa relied upon in conducting its analysis.

In a pair of letters to voting officials, including California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, EIPCa explained that its “purpose is to provide this information so you can confirm its findings, prevent ineligible ballots from being counted and record ineligible ballots that were counted.”

They also sent copies of the letters to each of the affected candidates.

As well as discovering the duplicate ballots, EIPCa also noted dozens of instances of voters who had likely moved out of the district or whose age (in excess of 105) meant they were likely deceased.

And it found in the U.S. House race more than 11,000 inactive voters whose registrations had not been updated since Nov. 4, 2008, the date of former President Barack Obama’s first White House victory. Nearly a third of those inactive voters had never voted, in fact.

California automatically registers many of its residents to vote when they receive a driver’s license, despite the fact that it has in recent years allowed illegal immigrants to obtain licenses.

The state also has a history of fiercely resisting the requirements to update its voter rolls, as mandated by the National Voter Registration Act.

As part of a settlement last year in a suit brought by transparency watchdog Judicial Watch, the state agreed to clean up the records, including a purge of more than 1.5 million inactive voters. Among the eyebrow-raising complaints, it noted that Los Angeles County had 112 percent of its adult population registered to vote.

Nonetheless, the state has continued to push the boundaries of electoral propriety. In April, Padilla acknowledged in a letter to EIPCa President Linda Paine that it was investigating duplicate voters in the Super Tuesday primary.

The results indicated a disappointing finish for far-left candidate Bernie Sanders, who had hoped to gain ground in delegates against now-presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump also questioned the state’s dubious voting practices after the official tally in the 2016 race indicated that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, had beaten him by some 2.8 million votes in the popular election.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Partisans on the Left have used the claim as a way to invalidate Trump’s presidency, as well as push for a national popular vote initiative.

That would effectively grant permanent majorities to Democrats and punish states that abide by federal mandates if blue states acting in bad faith continued to ignore the widespread election-integrity concerns.