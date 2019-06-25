Buttigieg Under Fire; South Bend Shooting Used for ‘Political Gain’

‘[His] comments have already and will continue to have a detrimental effect on local law enforcement…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) The South Bend, Ind. police union slammed Mayor Pete Buttigieg for using a recent shooting “solely for his political gain.”

Buttigieg, one of the top Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, returned to his community after a local African American man was shot and killed by a police officer.

Buttigieg supported a call or a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting, and vowed to contact the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to request an independent federal investigation.

The incident occurred when 54-year-old Eric Logan was shot and killed by Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, a veteran with the department, who was responding to reports of robbery downtown when he encountered Logan, who was allegedly armed with a knife.

The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #36, however, said Buttigieg’s actions are more reflective of the campaign trail than genuine concern for the community and its residents.

“Mayor Buttigieg’s focus on this incident is solely for his political gain and not the health of the city he serves,” the group said in a statement, according to Fox News. “[His] comments have already and will continue to have a detrimental effect on local law enforcement offices and law enforcement officers nationwide. Mayor Buttigieg’s comments and actions are driving a wedge between law enforcement officers and the community they took an oath to serve.”

The union cited “disparaging remarks” Buttigieg had made about the shooting in an email to his campaign supporters.

Buttigieg wrote, “All police work and all of American life takes place in the shadow of racism, which hurts everyone and everything it touches. Historic racism, present-day racism, and generational racism — they all secrete a kind of poison in the bloodstream of this country.”

Not even Buttigieg’s black constituents are buying it.

At a town hall over the weekend, one woman yelled at him, “We don’t trust you.” Another said, “You gotta get back to South Carolina like you was yesterday?”

In a video of the scene, Buttigieg is standing before an angry crowd reading off a sheet of paper.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “I do not have evidence that there has been discipline for racist behavior…” Protester: “You running for president and you expect black people to vote for you?” Buttigieg: “I’m not asking for your vote.” Protester: “You ain’t gonna get it either.” pic.twitter.com/tK1Ys0Yvfc — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 22, 2019

Buttigieg has come under fire for his management of race relations before.

After Buttigieg removed the city’s first African American police chief, replacing him with a white officer, South Bend Police Department veteran Derek Dieter told CNN Buttigieg’s “passive approach” has resulted in less diversity, not more.

“I’ve gone through four or five mayors, but this has taken a certain turn,” Dieter said. “Qualified minority officers leave because there is no avenue of advancement or promotion.”

Buttigieg defended his record, highlighting “the institution of bias training, civil rights training, community policing efforts that have been going on for years, transparency online.”

He did, however, admit that “the effort to recruit more minority officers to the police department, and the effort to introduce body cameras have not succeeded.

“And I accept responsibility for that,” he said.